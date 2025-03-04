Google Business Profiles Create QR Codes For Reviews

Google added QR codes that you can give your customers to quickly leave you a review for your business on Google Search and Google Maps. This can be accessed in your Google Business Profiles under the reviews section.

You can access this on desktop by searching for your business, then clicking on "Ask for reviews" or by going to your reviews and clicking on "Get more reviews."

Here is what it looks like:

Google Business Profiles Get Reviews Qr Code

It says, "Give customers a link to review your business on Google, Reviews build trust and help your Business Profile stand out to customers on Search and Maps. Get your own Google QR to receive customer reviews."

This was shared by Lisa Landsman from Google on LinkedIn who wrote:

[Just Launched] Create QR codes for reviews directly within your GBP

We all know how critical reviews are for your business' reputation. Now you can create easy-to-scan QR codes that take customers directly to your Google Business Profile, encouraging them to leave more reviews. Rather than having to take the link from GBP and put them into a QR code generator, you can do this all in one place!

Here’s how: On your desktop, go to your Business profile and click on “ask for reviews”. Follow the instructions to generate a link or a QR code. Voila!

This is kinda of new, I mean, it is new here. But Google had QR codes since 2009, I embedded a video of how slow it was to scan a QR code back then. Then in 2010, Google let you print your own QR code and then 2011 Google removed it.

Anyway - we have had Google re-up its QR code game recently.

More here:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

