Google is promoting AI Mode in its search results with a large banner ad. The banner ad says, "New! Try Al Mode. Get Al-powered responses & ask follow-ups with a new experiment. Try now..."

To be fair, we saw the same thing when Google was promoting SGE (now AI Overviews) while they were in Search Labs.

This was spotted by Matt McGee who posted this screenshot on Bluesky:

I gained access to AI Mode and I sometimes get a different banner to try AI Mode - this is what I see:

