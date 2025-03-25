Google Promoting AI Mode With Banner Ad In Search Results

Google Robot Holding Flag

Google is promoting AI Mode in its search results with a large banner ad. The banner ad says, "New! Try Al Mode. Get Al-powered responses & ask follow-ups with a new experiment. Try now..."

To be fair, we saw the same thing when Google was promoting SGE (now AI Overviews) while they were in Search Labs.

This was spotted by Matt McGee who posted this screenshot on Bluesky:

Google Search Try Ai Mode Banner

I gained access to AI Mode and I sometimes get a different banner to try AI Mode - this is what I see:

Try Ai Mode Banner Google

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

