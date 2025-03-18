Google Search seems to have accidentally leaked its various AI Search options and features, that go beyond just AI Mode, which it recently launched. 47 different AI Search options are shown including Info Sleuth, Allium, QTalk, MedExplainer, Fantasy Sports Researcher, Smart Kitchen and many more.

This seems to reveal some niche AI search features that Google has been testing internally within Google Search.

Here are some screenshots Tom Critchlow shared with me, he also posted this on LinkedIn:

The list includes; AI Mode, Web Guide, Memora, Air, AI Topics, AI Topics Layer 10, Info Sleuth, Allium, Automat, Neon, Topic Map, Learn About X, QTalk, MedExplainer, Fantasy Sports Researcher, Neural Chef, Smart Kitchen, Lsi, Golden Compass, Spark, Fact-checker, About This Image, Airport AIO, Bizmatch, Shopping, Health, Limelight, AI List, AIM Guided Narration (Fig), Home Energy Assistant, Explore, Clarifying Questions, Getting Things Done, Outfit Dreamer, Visit Guide, Highlight, Supercat Prototype, Nitroboost:Create, Fig Slideshow, Incentives Explorer, web_guide_flagship, Create, Stateful Journey, Stargaze, Weekend Hub, Motorcycles and Opt-in.

Tom said when he clicked on any of these additional AI Search features, the results did not change all that much but it did append a URL parameter to the URL, such as for Neural Chef, Google added mgt=25.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.