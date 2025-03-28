Google AI Overviews Itinerary, Lens Tour Guide, Maps Screenshot & Track Prices

Google announced a number of features across Google Search, Maps, Lens and other areas around travel and vacation planning. Some of the features were already out there but let's recap some of the more interesting features.

(1) Google Search AI Overviews can now give trip ideas for distinct regions and entire countries. So if you search for "create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature", the AI response will give you a sample itinerary full of sightseeing and dining options.

This is live now and looks like this:

Google Ai Overview Itinerary

(2) AI Overviews and Google Lens, where you can ask Google what you are looking at. Google said you can use Lens in the Google app as your AI-powered tour guide this season. Just point your camera, ask your question, and you’ll get an AI Overview with helpful insights, plus links to learn more on the web.

Google Lens Ai Overview Response

(3) Google has a way to track hotel prices; previously, Google only had flight price tracking (2017 and updated in 2022. This is now live globally, you can now track hotel prices when you browse on google.com/hotels. Just tap the price-tracking toggle below the search filters, and you’ll get an email alert if prices go down.

Google Hotel Price Tracking

(4) Google Maps and screenshots: You can now push your screenshots to Google to create plans within Google Maps. If you allow Google Maps access to your photos, and it will automatically identify places captured in your screenshot, and prompt you to review and save the ones you want to visit to a ‘Screenshots’ list.

Google Maps Save Screenshot

There is more in the Google announcement...

Forum discussion at X.

 

