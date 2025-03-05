Google announced a number of updates to Google Shopping and Search with AI enhancements and expansions. Specifically rolling out vision match, a new try out new looks feature and expanding the try on feature to more clothing.

With vision match, Google had this in beta in the SGE days, and they didn't call it vision match but now they are, at least publicly.

Now vision match is available on Google Search to all users in the U.S. Google said, "To give it a try, search for any garment on your mind — include as many details as you like — and scroll to the “Can’t find it? Create it” prompt. From there, we’ll suggest some ideas to get you started and you can further refine your vision and browse products you can buy. You can also find vision match by navigating to the left-hand panel in the Shopping tab and tapping “Create & shop."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Also, you can now try out beauty products and new looks. When you search for make up from celebrities, influencers and trending looks like "soft glam" you can now try on multiple types of makeup products virtually, inspired by trending searches and seasonal makeup. Tap "try-on" to visualize complete looks from multiple brands and find shoppable options.

Google said this is beginning to roll out this week, U.S. shoppers.

Here is what that looks like:

The Google Search virtual try-on is expanding to new items. Google said that now you can see how pants and skirts look on you before you buy them. Just search for terms like skinny jeans or silk skirt, click the 'try-on' badge, and choose your model (XXS-XXL). From there you can easily shop your favorites directly from the retailer's site, Google explained.

This is not new but now works on more items and Google added that they have "updated our Machine Learning models to generate the full look from the matching top all the way to the shoes the model is wearing."

Here is what this looks like:

