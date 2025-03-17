The time has come for the Google Assistant to be replaced by Gemini, Google's younger and better assistant (despite it being wrong way too often). Google announced, "Over the coming months, we’re upgrading more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini; and later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores."

This will impact most Android devices with the exception of those running Android 9.0 or earlier and that have 2G of RAM or less. The device requirements to run Gemini include Android phones, including many foldable or Android tablets, including Pixel Tablet with 2 GB of RAM or more, running Android 10 and up.

Google added, they will be upgrading tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini.

Google will also have a newer experience, of course, powered by Gemini, rolling out to home devices like speakers, displays and TVs.

I don't think any of you are surprised by this news, I mean, most of us probably expected it when Gemini was named Bard since Google kept removing Assistant features.

Meanwhile, Apple has no clue what to do about Siri and Apple Intelligence, according to some reports.

