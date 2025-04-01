Bing Copilot Answer Buttons To Image & Video Search

Apr 1, 2025
Bing Search

Bing Robot Presentor

Microsoft is now placing quick buttons or tabs to quickly jump from the Bing Copilot Answer to Bing image or video search results. I am not sure why or when Bing decides to show this but they are, for some (not all) queries that respond with a Copilot Answer.

Khushal Bherwani spotted one and posted the example on X - I can replicate it for the query [ai ordering system] - here is the screenshot:

Bing Copilot Vertical Search Tabs

When you click on it, it takes you to the same place as if you click on the video or image tab under the search bar.

I am not sure I like this...

Forum discussion at X.

 

