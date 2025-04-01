Microsoft is now placing quick buttons or tabs to quickly jump from the Bing Copilot Answer to Bing image or video search results. I am not sure why or when Bing decides to show this but they are, for some (not all) queries that respond with a Copilot Answer.

Khushal Bherwani spotted one and posted the example on X - I can replicate it for the query [ai ordering system] - here is the screenshot:

When you click on it, it takes you to the same place as if you click on the video or image tab under the search bar.

I am not sure I like this...

