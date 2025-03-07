Google sent out emails to Local Service Ads advertisers notifying them that their Google Business Profile accounts are not affiliated to your Local Service Ads account. That means your reviews will only be accepted through your Google Business Profile link and not the Local Service Ads link.

The email received by both Alex Sparks on X and Anthony Higman on X says, "This Google Business Profile belongs to your business and it has been affiliated to [NAME HERE) on Local Services Ads by Google."

"New reviews for Local Services Ads now must be collected through your Google Business Profile link. Your old link for collecting reviews won't work anymore," the email added.

Google then shared the URL for where you can get customer reviews going forward.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

We knew this was coming, last October Google began requiring LSA accounts to have Google Business Profile listings. This came after a notice of changes to come the April before.

The email goes on to explain:

What's changing:

Fresh focus on reviews: Your new customer reviews will be managed from Google Business Profile, not your Local Services Ads account. Beginning in early 2025, your existing customer reviews will also be managed from your Google Business Profile. Reviews will surface on both your Local Services ads and your Google Business Profile.

Why is this important? When your accounts are affiliated, managing your business on Google becomes easier and even more secure. Learn more. From now, you must have an affiliated public Google Business Profile to run Local Services Ads.

Security matters: Google matches your ad with your business to make sure only authorized people can manage your ad, calls and messages. Sometimes Google may ask a verified business to verify some information again.

