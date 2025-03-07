Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Review Stars Blend

Google sent out emails to Local Service Ads advertisers notifying them that their Google Business Profile accounts are not affiliated to your Local Service Ads account. That means your reviews will only be accepted through your Google Business Profile link and not the Local Service Ads link.

The email received by both Alex Sparks on X and Anthony Higman on X says, "This Google Business Profile belongs to your business and it has been affiliated to [NAME HERE) on Local Services Ads by Google."

"New reviews for Local Services Ads now must be collected through your Google Business Profile link. Your old link for collecting reviews won't work anymore," the email added.

Google then shared the URL for where you can get customer reviews going forward.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

Gbp Lsa Associated

We knew this was coming, last October Google began requiring LSA accounts to have Google Business Profile listings. This came after a notice of changes to come the April before.

The email goes on to explain:

What's changing:

  • Fresh focus on reviews: Your new customer reviews will be managed from Google Business Profile, not your Local Services Ads account. Beginning in early 2025, your existing customer reviews will also be managed from your Google Business Profile. Reviews will surface on both your Local Services ads and your Google Business Profile.
  • Why is this important? When your accounts are affiliated, managing your business on Google becomes easier and even more secure. Learn more. From now, you must have an affiliated public Google Business Profile to run Local Services Ads.
  • Security matters: Google matches your ad with your business to make sure only authorized people can manage your ad, calls and messages. Sometimes Google may ask a verified business to verify some information again.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode, Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility & New Search Data

Mar 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads May Get Channel Reporting For PMax Campaigns

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:25 am
Google

Google Search Know Before You Go Section

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode, Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility & New Search Data

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.