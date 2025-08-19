SEOs, Don't Expect Access To The Google Trends API Soon

Google Trends Data

As you know, Google released the Google Trends API as an alpha release last month. And many SEOs have already applied for access. But if you are an SEO or even a small publisher, I would not expect access to this API any time soon.

John Mueller from Google wrote on Bluesky about access to the Google Trends API, "The initial pilot is going to be quite small, the goal is to expand it over time." He added, "A lot of different kinds of people and organizations use Google Trends, so I wouldn't expect the alpha/beta to be a big SEO event."

Google's initial announcement did say Google would "start opening access on a rolling basis to a limited number of developers over the coming weeks. If you're not in the first batch of developers, don't worry, we'll ramp up access in the coming months."

That being said, Google Trends is used by large publishers, data folks and all sorts of companies and SEOs are likely not top of mind for Google to give early access to.

Here is John's post:

The initial pilot is going to be quite small, the goal is to expand it over time. A lot of different kinds of people and organizations use Google Trends, so I wouldn't expect the alpha/beta to be a big SEO event :)

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) August 18, 2025 at 9:38 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

