In December, Google told us they are testing powering AI Overviews using Gemini 2.0. We think we even saw Google testing this in the wild with deeper AI Overviews with tons of links.

Well, now, in the U.S. AI Overviews are officially powered by Gemini 2.0, it is no longer a test.

Google announced:

Today, we’re sharing that we’ve launched Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews in the U.S. to help with harder questions, starting with coding, advanced math and multimodal queries, with more on the way. With Gemini 2.0’s advanced capabilities, we provide faster and higher quality responses and show AI Overviews more often for these types of queries.

When Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, teased it last December, he said these Gemini 2.0 powered AI Overviews, "tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries and coding."

Do you notice a difference yet?

It launched yesterday afternoon to many U.S. users...

