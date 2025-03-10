Google Responds To Publishers Concerns On AI Mode

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:31 am 47 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

Google's VP of Product at Google Search, Robby Stein, has responded to concerns from publishers around the new AI Mode. Specifically, the concerns around this new AI search interface not being all that encouraging for users to click over to publishers' sites.

Mike Futia asked Robby Stein:

How do you quell legitimate concerns from web publishers that you are scraping all their content and removing the incentive for users to click over to their sites?

In which Robby Stein responded:

The team is really focused on how we make it easy to click to sites -- we have a lot more UI updates coming that we showed in our announcement post. It's something we hear from users that they want and core to how we're building AI Mode. Also, AI Mode is going to respond to new types of questions, let people ask follow ups to explore different facets, and ultimately create new opportunities for sites to rank.

I mean, we heard this from Google before when Google released AI Overviews. Google event said it leads to more clicks but no one believed it and without Search Console reporting, no one believes it either. In fact, third-party studies and evidence shows the CTR from AI Overviews is horrid. Google is even being sued over this.

Google's AI mode has tons of links and citations, sure. But who will click on such comprehensive and detailed responses, with so many links.

Here are those posts from above:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2025

Mar 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google AI Mode Ads Will Be Coming

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Policy Manual Actions Next Steps

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Responds To Publishers Concerns On AI Mode

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Knowledge Panel With Expandable Places Map

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Knowledge Panel With Expandable Places Map
Next Story: Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Policy Manual Actions Next Steps

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.