Google is testing a quick way to copy a link to a search results page and share it with a friend. There is this paperclip icon at the top right of the search results page that lets you copy link to the clipboard. That then generates a goo.gl URL shortener link to share.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this on X and his SERP notes and wrote, "Google is now testing out a copy link to the clipboard icon on desktop beside the search settings. When clicking the icon a link is created using the goo. gl URL shortener that allows you to share the search results page."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Search has similar features to share results in specific areas of its search results over the years. I mean, I've covered this a lot over the years. But this one is a new take on that.

