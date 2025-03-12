Google Search Paperclip Icon For Search Results

Google Paperclip

Google is testing a quick way to copy a link to a search results page and share it with a friend. There is this paperclip icon at the top right of the search results page that lets you copy link to the clipboard. That then generates a goo.gl URL shortener link to share.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this on X and his SERP notes and wrote, "Google is now testing out a copy link to the clipboard icon on desktop beside the search settings. When clicking the icon a link is created using the goo. gl URL shortener that allows you to share the search results page."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Copy Link To Clipboard Link Icon Search Settings Google Search Test

Google Search has similar features to share results in specific areas of its search results over the years. I mean, I've covered this a lot over the years. But this one is a new take on that.

Forum discussion at X.

 

