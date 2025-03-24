Google: Removing EU News Publishers Had No Impact On Search Ad Revenue

Mar 24, 2025
Filed Under Google News

Google News Revenue Test

On Friday, Google published its findings from its experiment of removing some EU news publishers from its search results. The results said that Google had no visible loss of search ad revenue when the news publishers were removed.

Google wrote:

The study showed that when we removed this content, there was no change to Search ad revenue and a <1% (0.8%) drop in usage, which indicates that any lost usage was from queries that generated minimal or no revenue. Beyond this, the study found that combined ad revenue across Google properties, including our ad network, also remained flat.

So Google is saying, news publishers, we don't need you but you need us.

Google even broke it down by logged in and logged out users and by category in this much more detailed report PDF:

Google News Revenue Impact Chart

They even broke it down by country as well, in the PDF, I am not embedding it all here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

