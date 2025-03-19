Google said it is expanding its AI Overviews and Knowledge Panels to offer more medical and health related answers. Plus, those are being expanded in more counties and languages. Also, Google launched a new "What People Suggest" search feature that shows you what other people are saying on the web about those topics.

Google wrote:

(1) AI Overviews for Health topics improved: Google said, "with recent health-focused advancements on Gemini models, we continue to further improve AI Overviews on health topics so they’re more relevant, comprehensive and continue to meet a high bar for clinical actuality."

(2) Knowledge panels for health topics are expanding to countries and languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese, starting on mobile. Google wrote, "using AI and our best-in-class quality and ranking systems, we’ve been able to expand these types of overviews to cover thousands more health topics."

(3) What People Suggest: Google launched a new mobile search feature named "What People Suggest." What People Suggest uses AI to "organize different perspectives from online discussions into easy-to-understand themes, helping you quickly grasp what people are saying," Google wrote.

Here is what that looks like:

We did more recently see a section named ask a doctor.

