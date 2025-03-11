A new data report from Rand Fishkin at Sparktoro says that Google Search has seen 21.64% growth in searches year over year. This comes after his study that showed 1/3rd of Google searchers don't search all that much.

Rand wrote, "In a single year and for a mature product 21.64% growth in searches across Google is remarkable."

Here is a chart showing the growth by vertical search of Google:

In fact, he wrote, "So much for the fear that AI answers in Google would reduce the number of searches people performed; in fact the exact opposite appears to be true."

Gemini is number two for AI platforms, and these platforms have not taken away search share from the main Google Search:

The data from this survey showed In 2024 Google had more than 14 billion searches per day while ChatGPT had at most 37.5M searches per day. So in 2024, Google received about 373 times as many searches as ChatGPT.

Here is a chart to visualize that from the study:

