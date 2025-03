Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

A new data report from Rand Fishkin at Sparktoro says that Google Search has seen 21.64% growth in searches year over year. This comes after his study that showed 1/3rd of Google searchers don't search all that much.

Rand wrote, "In a single year and for a mature product 21.64% growth in searches across Google is remarkable."

Here is a chart showing the growth by vertical search of Google:

In fact, he wrote, "So much for the fear that AI answers in Google would reduce the number of searches people performed; in fact the exact opposite appears to be true."

Gemini is number two for AI platforms, and these platforms have not taken away search share from the main Google Search:

The data from this survey showed In 2024 Google had more than 14 billion searches per day while ChatGPT had at most 37.5M searches per day. So in 2024, Google received about 373 times as many searches as ChatGPT.

Here is a chart to visualize that from the study:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.