Google Business Profiles Your Edit Was Not Approved Glitch

Mar 31, 2025 - 7:05 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Local Store Fronts

Google Business Profile edits may have a bug or some sort of glitch. A number of local SEOs are reporting seeing the message, "Your edit was not approved" when trying to make simple edits to Business Profiles.

Nevena Ivanova, a local SEO, posted about this on X Friday morning and asked, "Anyone else facing issues with Google Business Profile edits not getting approved? Seeing this across multiple accounts. Is it a temporary glitch or something bigger?"

She also shared this screenshot:

Gbp Your Edit Was Not Approved

Other local SEOs confirmed the issue, including Tim Capper who wrote, "Has not been confirmed as a bug, but its defo a bug." Earl Grey wrote, "seeing it too. simple stuff that has no need to be rejected."

The issue still persists today and the Google Business Profiles Community is filled with complaints about suspensions, it is just madness. I don't know how they will ever catch up.

Forum discussion at X.

 

