Labeling your Google Business Profile as kid-friendly is not new, but I don't believe I have ever seen an icon that represents that within the Google Business Profile listing within Google Search. The icon is a pack of crayons that says "Good for Kids."

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted about it on X and shared a number of screenshots of this. I was able to replicate the English language version, here is a screenshot of that:

Here are more of his screenshots:

My colleagues are seeing a "children's" attribute in Google Business Profile for restaurants and spas. Is this new? @contenidoseocom @GuideTwit @BeHuTo @HirokoImai2 pic.twitter.com/J7aTowkr4o — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 12, 2025

Forum discussion at X.