Google Business Profile Good For Kids Icon

Mar 18, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Crayons

Labeling your Google Business Profile as kid-friendly is not new, but I don't believe I have ever seen an icon that represents that within the Google Business Profile listing within Google Search. The icon is a pack of crayons that says "Good for Kids."

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted about it on X and shared a number of screenshots of this. I was able to replicate the English language version, here is a screenshot of that:

Google Good For Kids Icon Business Profile

Here are more of his screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance Reports Get Compare Filter

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Tests 9 Ads & Only Bing Free Search Results On Same Page

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Tests AI Search Options Beyond AI Mode

Mar 18, 2025 - 2:40 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2025

Mar 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Tests Links In AI Overviews To More Search Results

Mar 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Images Double Expand Swipe Carousel

Mar 18, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Education Q&A Gains Spanish and Vietnamese Support
Next Story: Google Tests Three Rows Of Google Shopping Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.