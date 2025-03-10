Google is testing a knowledge panel that includes a places card that can be expanded to show a map and local pack results. I cannot replicate this, which makes me think this is a test. I do see the places section below the knowledge panel, but not one that you can click to expand.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video on X - here is a snippet of that video in GIF format:

Here is the full video:

🆕 Google knowledge card with expandable recipe and local packs .



🤔 New ? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/7F2SSF00qS — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 6, 2025

This is what I see:

I kind of like this places box that you can expand...

