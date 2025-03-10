Google Knowledge Panel With Expandable Places Map

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Woman Holding Map Outside Of Bakery

Google is testing a knowledge panel that includes a places card that can be expanded to show a map and local pack results. I cannot replicate this, which makes me think this is a test. I do see the places section below the knowledge panel, but not one that you can click to expand.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video on X - here is a snippet of that video in GIF format:

Google Cake Result Expand Places

Here is the full video:

This is what I see:

Google Cake Result

I kind of like this places box that you can expand...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2025

Mar 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google AI Mode Ads Will Be Coming

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Policy Manual Actions Next Steps

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Responds To Publishers Concerns On AI Mode

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Knowledge Panel With Expandable Places Map

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font
Next Story: Google Responds To Publishers Concerns On AI Mode

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.