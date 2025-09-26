A month ago, Google announced new agentic (agent based) features for AI Mode. Well, some are now seeing this live in AI Mode, specifically making reservations at recommended restaurants.

Both Glenn Gabe on X and Brodie Clark on X shared screenshots and videos of this in action.

Glenn wrote, "just received access to agentic capabilities in AI Mode. It can research restaurants for you and provide time slots for reservations. It definitely took a few minutes to research the top restaurants, but did return the best in the area, along with links to book a reservation."

Here are his screenshots:

Here is Brodie's video:

Epic. I now have access to Google's Agentic capabilities in AI Mode (a labs extension), primarily designed for restaurant bookings at this stage.



Have sped up the video so you can see the primary features to 'Start Task', how the query input is formatted, the task progress… pic.twitter.com/C8sSn6fWAW — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) September 23, 2025

It is neat to see the early stages of agentic experience in Google AI.

Forum discussion at X.