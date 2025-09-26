Google AI Mode Agentic Features Go Live For Some

Google Ai Mode

A month ago, Google announced new agentic (agent based) features for AI Mode. Well, some are now seeing this live in AI Mode, specifically making reservations at recommended restaurants.

Both Glenn Gabe on X and Brodie Clark on X shared screenshots and videos of this in action.

Glenn wrote, "just received access to agentic capabilities in AI Mode. It can research restaurants for you and provide time slots for reservations. It definitely took a few minutes to research the top restaurants, but did return the best in the area, along with links to book a reservation."

Here are his screenshots:

Google Ai Mode Agentic

Google Ai Mode Agentic2

Google Ai Mode Agentic3

Google Ai Mode Agentic4

Here is Brodie's video:

It is neat to see the early stages of agentic experience in Google AI.

Forum discussion at X.

 

