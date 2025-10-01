Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5786

Ser Rabbi Robot Shofar

This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Wednesday night (October 1st) through Thursday night (October 2nd) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur; nothing will be posted.

I apologize for any spammy comments that slip through while should note while I am offline, I will do my best to catch up late Thursday after nightfall.

If there are any Google algorithm updates or big news that I miss, I will catch up on them in the coming days.

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

Yom Kippur is one of the most significant days of the year in the Jewish religion. We basically pray and fast (and sleep) the whole 25-hour period. You can learn more about the day on Wikipedia if you are interested.

For my fellow Jews - have an easy and meaningful fast.

And if I have done anything to insult, upset, or embarrass anyone - I am sincerely sorry. I ask for your forgiveness.

We will resume on Friday, after Yom Kippur.

 

