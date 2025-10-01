Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5786

This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Wednesday night (October 1st) through Thursday night (October 2nd) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur; nothing will be posted.

I apologize for any spammy comments that slip through while should note while I am offline, I will do my best to catch up late Thursday after nightfall.

If there are any Google algorithm updates or big news that I miss, I will catch up on them in the coming days.

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Yom Kippur is one of the most significant days of the year in the Jewish religion. We basically pray and fast (and sleep) the whole 25-hour period. You can learn more about the day on Wikipedia if you are interested.

For my fellow Jews - have an easy and meaningful fast.

And if I have done anything to insult, upset, or embarrass anyone - I am sincerely sorry. I ask for your forgiveness.

We will resume on Friday, after Yom Kippur.