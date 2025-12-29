Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google questions the need for ccTLDs for all websites that go international. Google's John Mueller calls some SEO content, "digital mulch." Microsoft Advertising adds a custom columns feature. Google AI Overviews tests a speaker play button in the US. Google is testing replacing the Gemini button in Chrome with a Browse using AI button.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Questions Need For ccTLDs For Some International Websites
    Google's John Mueller questioned the need for all websites to use ccTLDs, different domain names, to take their websites international. He said on Reddit, "you both make things harder on yourself, but you also make it harder for search engines to understand each of these sites."
  • Google AI Overviews Tests Speaker Play Button In US
    Google is testing an option to read aloud the AI Overviews by clicking on a speaker icon at the top of the AI Overview within Google Search. And the crazy thing, this is being tested in the US.
  • Microsoft Advertising Adds Custom Columns For Advanced Reporting
    Microsoft has added the ability to add custom columns to the Microsoft Advertising user interface and advertising console. But it doesn't offer every metric, including missing the segment by conversion action metric.
  • Google Chrome Tests Replacing Gemini Button With Browse With AI Button
    Google is testing swapping out the Gemini button at the top right of the Chrome browser, with a "Browse with AI" button. The button is more colorful and in your face, which probably gets more users to notice it.
  • Google's John Mueller Calls Some SEO Content - Digital Mulch
    Google's John Mueller posted one of his one-liners, where he called some forms of SEO content as "digital mulch." He wrote, "And let's be honest'"most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it's living on borrowed time."
  • Google Cake Pops at D.C. Office
    Google had these pretty delicious looking cake pops at the Google office in Washington, D.C. It was for the Google Store grand opening in Georgetown. There were 400 of these given out.

