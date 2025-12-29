Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google questions the need for ccTLDs for all websites that go international. Google's John Mueller calls some SEO content, "digital mulch." Microsoft Advertising adds a custom columns feature. Google AI Overviews tests a speaker play button in the US. Google is testing replacing the Gemini button in Chrome with a Browse using AI button.

