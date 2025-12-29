Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google questions the need for ccTLDs for all websites that go international. Google's John Mueller calls some SEO content, "digital mulch." Microsoft Advertising adds a custom columns feature. Google AI Overviews tests a speaker play button in the US. Google is testing replacing the Gemini button in Chrome with a Browse using AI button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Questions Need For ccTLDs For Some International Websites
Google's John Mueller questioned the need for all websites to use ccTLDs, different domain names, to take their websites international. He said on Reddit, "you both make things harder on yourself, but you also make it harder for search engines to understand each of these sites."
Google AI Overviews Tests Speaker Play Button In US
Google is testing an option to read aloud the AI Overviews by clicking on a speaker icon at the top of the AI Overview within Google Search. And the crazy thing, this is being tested in the US.
Microsoft Advertising Adds Custom Columns For Advanced Reporting
Microsoft has added the ability to add custom columns to the Microsoft Advertising user interface and advertising console. But it doesn't offer every metric, including missing the segment by conversion action metric.
Google Chrome Tests Replacing Gemini Button With Browse With AI Button
Google is testing swapping out the Gemini button at the top right of the Chrome browser, with a "Browse with AI" button. The button is more colorful and in your face, which probably gets more users to notice it.
Google's John Mueller Calls Some SEO Content - Digital Mulch
Google's John Mueller posted one of his one-liners, where he called some forms of SEO content as "digital mulch." He wrote, "And let's be honest'"most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it's living on borrowed time."
Google Cake Pops at D.C. Office
Google had these pretty delicious looking cake pops at the Google office in Washington, D.C. It was for the Google Store grand opening in Georgetown. There were 400 of these given out.
Other Great Search Threads:
- New Hidden Opted Into Settings In Google Ads Locations Manager!!! Just Clocked New Hidden Settings In The Google Ads Location Manager. The First One Up Top Is Actually Just A Repeat Of The Hidden, Anthony Higman on X
- "Core Update Notes" for 12/26 continued. I am also now seeing a number of sites surge with spam during the December core update. Some with millions of pages indexed and many unrelated to what the site was originally covering. Will b, Glenn Gabe on X
- I got the triple Google logo in AI Mode, does that mean I win a prize?, Lily Ray on X
- 2026 predictions, though i dislike making predictions: we'll be able to automate any digital task a human information worker can do, about as well as the average information worker we'll see a lot more examples of ever, Paige Bailey on X
- My theory is that because social media is now so large, it's become a lot more performative, and a lot less about actual connections & conversations between people. It's different, and it's fine to be nostalgic. I also miss the times when I could just pos, John Mueller on Bluesky
- The most popular Google searches worldwide, November 2025, Similarweb on X
- We are hiring a Head of Preparedness. This is a critical role at an important time; models are improving quickly and are now capable of many great things, but they are also starting to present some real challenges. The potential impact o, Sam Altman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- OpenAI discusses an ad-driven strategy centered on ChatGPT scale and media partnerships
- Google lowers audience size limits across Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Amazon faces a dilemma — fight AI shopping agents, or join them, CNBC
- The future of intelligence | Demis Hassabis (Co-founder and CEO of DeepMind), Google DeepMind: The Podcast on YouTube
- A teen’s final weeks with ChatGPT illustrate the AI suicide crisis, Washington Post
- China Issues Draft Rules to Govern Use of Human-Like AI Systems, Bloomberg
- Global hotel groups bet on customer loyalty to beat online and AI agents, Financial Times (Sub)
- More than 20% of videos shown to new YouTube users are ‘AI slop’, study finds, The Guardian
- OpenAI is hiring a new Head of Preparedness to try to predict and mitigate AI's harms, Engadget
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google Can Assert a DMCA 512(d) Defense-Cengage v. Google (Catch-Up Post), Eric Goldman
- The AI spending frenzy reaches India, sparking enthusiasm and concern, Washington Post
- Data centres turn to aircraft engines to avoid grid connection delays, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- How beqom Engages B2B Buyers at Scale, DesignRush
- This Was The Year Real Estate Content Had To Earn Attention, Inman Real Estate News
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps Still Does Not Show Driving Speed, and Users Are Mad, Mac Observer
- Google Maps data creates confusion for Lowcountry residents, Post and Courier
- How I use Google Maps to make my commute stress-free, Android Police
- The Real Reason Waze Is Better Than Google Maps, AutoEvolution
SEO
- 2026 SEO Roadmap: 12 Experts on Technical, Content, and Brand for the AI Era, Take It Offline
- ChatGPT for SEO: Ultimate Guide, Tips & Prompts for 2026, Backlinko
- SEOFOMO's Organic Traditional & AI Search Trends for 2026: Top Challenges, Expectations & Actions, The SEOFOMO Hub
Search Features
- Stop Guessing When to Buy Your Tickets. Google Already Ran the Numbers to Find the Cheapest Seats, CNET
