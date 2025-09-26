Back in May, we covered how Google was testing a new sponsored results label that placed a few ads beneath it, as opposed to labeling each and every ad as sponsored. Well, that version seems to be expanding and more and more people are seeing it and many are not liking it.

I asked Greg Finn to send me a screenshot, so I can show you the differences.

Here is that new interface:

Here is the old:

I mean, the old labels each and every ad with a sponsored label. The new one, it just puts a title at the top and lumps the ads together. Greg, who does PPC all day long, said he was even confused and didn't realize that they were all ads. Why? Because you need to scroll and see where the hide sponsored results button is but until you see that button, you don't know if they are grouped.

Greg spoke about it in yesterday's It's New at the 9:40 mark.

I firmly believe that the newest Google Ads layouts will have a major impact on both paid and organic traffic.



My thoughts: https://t.co/2kf5IcZfrL — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) September 25, 2025

Here are more screenshots from some of you all that sent it to me:

@rustybrick google testing new way to display ads, removed the sponsored label from individual results to group! pic.twitter.com/ndxg5xZDBk — Snowflake tears (@Maidenheadaquat) September 23, 2025

Noticed this? Google now highlights Sponsored results with a clear label and favicon icon.



It makes ads look almost like organic listings - but still marked as paid.

Do you think this increases trust or causes confusion for users? 🤔#GoogleAds #DigitalMarketing @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/feGeYBs7Up — Tauqueer Aziz (@tauqueeraziz) September 25, 2025

> search for "Midjourney"



> actual Midjourney site

> is the 7th link in results



Google Search is so BROKEN pic.twitter.com/t3sNy7FAuo — Ahmad (@TheAhmadOsman) September 25, 2025

Dear @googlesearchc,

Can we please stop with these "Sponsored results?". It's bad enough with the AIOs and Ads already involved with the SERP landscape and now you take up almost an entire desktop viewport with this? #GiveUsSEOsABreak pic.twitter.com/h3yKflJfuE — Ryan Mews 🤓 SEO (@RyanMews) August 8, 2025

