Google Large Sponsored Results Grouping Label Rolling Out To More

Sep 26, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Expansive

Back in May, we covered how Google was testing a new sponsored results label that placed a few ads beneath it, as opposed to labeling each and every ad as sponsored. Well, that version seems to be expanding and more and more people are seeing it and many are not liking it.

I asked Greg Finn to send me a screenshot, so I can show you the differences.

Here is that new interface:

Google Ads Sponsored Label New

Here is the old:

Google Ads Sponsored Label Normal

I mean, the old labels each and every ad with a sponsored label. The new one, it just puts a title at the top and lumps the ads together. Greg, who does PPC all day long, said he was even confused and didn't realize that they were all ads. Why? Because you need to scroll and see where the hide sponsored results button is but until you see that button, you don't know if they are grouped.

Greg spoke about it in yesterday's It's New at the 9:40 mark.

Here are more screenshots from some of you all that sent it to me:

Forum discussion at X.

 

