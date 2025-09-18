Previously, we noted a Google AI Mode feature to be able to compare items by checking them off, both for products and local results. Well, Google now has this dialog demonstrating how it works and it is titled "Ask about any item."

This was also spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X - he wrote, "Interesting pop up appearing in AI Mode for the 'ask about any items' feature for comparing products/business details. This is related to the test that first appeared late last month."

Here is his video as a GIF:

As a reminder, here are screenshots from that feature:

Forum discussion at X.