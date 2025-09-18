Google AI Mode Ask About Any Item

Previously, we noted a Google AI Mode feature to be able to compare items by checking them off, both for products and local results. Well, Google now has this dialog demonstrating how it works and it is titled "Ask about any item."

This was also spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X - he wrote, "Interesting pop up appearing in AI Mode for the 'ask about any items' feature for comparing products/business details. This is related to the test that first appeared late last month."

Here is his video as a GIF:

Google Ai Mode Ask About Any Item

As a reminder, here are screenshots from that feature:

Local Business Comparison Mode Check Box Ai Mode Google Text

Produce Comparison Check Box Ai Mode Google Free Listings

Forum discussion at X.

 

