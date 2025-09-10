Google is testing placing the arrows next to the sitelinks on the left side of the sitelinks. Normally those arrows are on the right side of the sitelinks.

We have seen tons of arrow sitelinks tests over the years.

This was first spotted by Nishant Gupta on X and then Sachin Patel on X.

Here is what the new look looks like:

This is what you'd normally see:

Here are more screenshots:

Google is testing the arrow icons on Sitelinks@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/L0IcT2cbRw — nishant Gupta (@NishantSEONepal) September 4, 2025

