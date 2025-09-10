Google Tests Sitelinks Arrows On Left

Google Arrows

Google is testing placing the arrows next to the sitelinks on the left side of the sitelinks. Normally those arrows are on the right side of the sitelinks.

We have seen tons of arrow sitelinks tests over the years.

This was first spotted by Nishant Gupta on X and then Sachin Patel on X.

Here is what the new look looks like:

Google Sitelinks Arrows Left

This is what you'd normally see:

Normal Google Sitelinks Arrows

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

