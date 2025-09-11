Google Tests Replacing Hotel Review Stars For Website & Phone Number

Google Hotel Lobby

Google is testing replacing the review stars at the top of the hotel knowledge panel with listing the hotel's website URL and the hotel's phone number.

This change was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted screenshots of this test on X. He wrote, "Google testing replacing Review stars and icons with official website and phone number on the "new" hotel business panel."

I cannot replicate but this is the test screenshot:

Google Hotel Panel New

This is what you would normally see:

Google Hotel Panel Normal

Which do you prefer?

Forum discussion at X.

 

