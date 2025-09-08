Google is testing alternatives to the title "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results. I am seeing "Related your search," "Search for next," and "Also search for."

I am sure there are more. I was tipped off to the "Also search for" variation by Sachin Patel on X but I am able to replicate all of these, here are my screenshots.

Let's start with the normal "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results:

Here are the variations.

Also search for:

Search for next:

Related to your search:

I am sure there are more - do you see others?

