Google is testing alternatives to the title "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results. I am seeing "Related your search," "Search for next," and "Also search for."
I am sure there are more. I was tipped off to the "Also search for" variation by Sachin Patel on X but I am able to replicate all of these, here are my screenshots.
Let's start with the normal "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results:
Here are the variations.
Also search for:
Search for next:
Related to your search:
I am sure there are more - do you see others?
Forum discussion at X.