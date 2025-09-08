Google Search Tests Alternatives To People Also Search For

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Searching Computer

Google is testing alternatives to the title "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results. I am seeing "Related your search," "Search for next," and "Also search for."

I am sure there are more. I was tipped off to the "Also search for" variation by Sachin Patel on X but I am able to replicate all of these, here are my screenshots.

Let's start with the normal "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results:

Google People Also Search For

Here are the variations.

Also search for:

Google Also Search For

Search for next:

Google Search For Next

Related to your search:

Google Related To Your Search

I am sure there are more - do you see others?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2025

Sep 8, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Go With Traditional TLD Even If You Need A Hyphen In Domain Name

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Tests Alternatives To People Also Search For

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

New Google Court Doc: Open Web Is In Rapid Decline

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google AI Mode Disclaimer: Google Use Your Search & Maps Activity To Personalize Results

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google AI Overviews Citing Individual Reviews

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: New Google Court Doc: Open Web Is In Rapid Decline
Next Story: Google: Go With Traditional TLD Even If You Need A Hyphen In Domain Name

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.