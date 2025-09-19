Google announced that AI Mode will be coming to the Chrome address bar, Omnibox, soon. This means you can type in long queries and then select AI Mode to enter the AI Mode experience directly. Plus, you will be able to search the page you are on, using the Chrome Omnibox and get an AI Overview, where you can do follow-up questions in AI Mode.

AI Mode Chrome Omnibox

The Chrome address bar, the omnibox, later this month will allow you to directly search AI Mode. AI Mode allows you to ask longer, more complex questions and get a helpful AI response, with the ability to easily ask follow up questions and dive deeper on the web.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Robby Stein from Google posted on X:

AI Mode – our most powerful AI search – is coming to the Chrome address bar. This means you can use AI Mode to ask complex, multi-part questions right from the same place you already search and browse the web from Chrome. And you can quickly ask follow-up questions and explore more content from across the web.

This update will be rolling out later this month in English in the U.S. and expanding to more countries and languages in the weeks ahead.

Search Current Page With Chrome & AI

Google also announced that you can search suggestions in the omnibox that are contextually relevant to the page you are looking at on Chrome.

For example, if you’re shopping for a mattress, the omnibox might suggest follow-ups searches like “what’s the warranty policy? Google wrote.

Here is what that looks like:

Robby Stein from Google wrote:

You can also ask questions about the entire page you’re on – right from the Chrome address bar. Chrome can suggest relevant questions based on the context of the page to help you kickstart your search. You’ll get a helpful AI Overview on the right-hand side of the page, where you can ask follow-up questions with AI Mode – getting helpful information without ever leaving your current page. This makes accessing the information you want – when you want it – simpler than ever before.

Contextual suggestions are available in the U.S. in English and will be rolling out to more countries and languages in the weeks ahead.

Here is a video of more AI features in Chrome:

Forum discussion at X.