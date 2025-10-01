Google announced that AI Mode had been updated to handle and respond more visually. So AI Mode responses both understand your queries in a more visual way and respond with more visual responses. Google said the responses aim at sparking inspiration, amongst other things.

AI Mode will be able to not just understand your query in a text-based manner, but also understand your query visually and respond with both textual and visual responses. It is a new and updated fluid, ongoing conversation in AI Mode that “sparks inspiration,” Google said.

Google updated its query fan-out technique to be a visual search fan-out technique. It is able to break down your question into subtopics and issue a multitude of queries simultaneously on your behalf. Now, Google can also do this visually by looking at the image and text query input for query analysis and various image region analysis, including meta data and context around the image. Then Google AI Mode can render a visual grid of responses to your query.

Here is a graphic of the visual fan out from Rajan Patel on X:

Google wrote:

This means AI Mode can perform a more comprehensive analysis of an image, recognizing subtle details and secondary objects in addition to the primary subjects – and then runs multiple queries in the background. This helps it understand the full visual context and the nuance of your natural language question to deliver highly relevant visual results.

This also includes responding to your Shopping queries with more visual ideas, using the massive Google Shopping Graph. Some of this may be what we spotted earlier, but not all.

Robby Stein, VP of Product Management at Google Search said:

So whether you're seeking creative inspiration, like decorating your home, or looking for something specific, like throw pillows in the perfect shade of blue, AI Mode can help. This new experience is rolling out in English in the U.S. this week, and we can’t wait to see how you use it.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Rajan Patel wrote:

