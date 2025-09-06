Google AI Mode To Become Default For Google Search Soon

Sep 6, 2025 - 9:15 pm 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

Logan Kilpatrick, lead product manager for Google DeepMind, Gemini, and all AI products at Google, said Google AI Mode will be the default for Google Search "soon." He said this after Google made google.com/ai go directly to AI Mode's interface on Friday afternoon.

This was announced on X at around 7pm ET on Friday.

Here are those posts:

This was his original post announcing the google.com/ai shortcut URL:

Before Logan shared that, Robby Stein VP, Product at Google Search, shared it about an hour before him:

That being said, we knew AI Mode will be the future of Google Search. Sundar Pichai said AI Mode will be incorporated into main search a while ago. Liz Reid, the head of Google Search, said AI Mode is the future of Google Search.

So this should be no surprise.

I do question if AI Mode, as it is now, will be the "default" in Google Search. I suspect we will see a blend of AI Mode and Google Search together in some way.

But I guess we will see.

AI Mode may be the "default" for Google Search soon, but what does that really mean?

Google AI Mode is now available in 180 countries, up from being available in the US, UK and India.

Side note: I received like a dozen notifications about this tweet over the weekend, I was offline for Shabbat and only was able to cover it after Shabbat was over.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode To Become Default For Google Search Soon

Sep 6, 2025 - 9:15 pm
Google News

EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business

Sep 5, 2025 - 11:59 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2025

Sep 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Engine Roundtable Vlog

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Monopoly Google Won’t Be Broken Up, FastSearch For Grounding & Apple Search World Knowledge Answers

Sep 5, 2025 - 8:01 am
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence & Siri Revamp In 2026: World Knowledge Answers

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Will No Longer Restrict Mature Cosmetic Procedures

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.