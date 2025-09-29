Google Shopping Ask Stores AI Chat

Google Shopping Ask Stores AI Chat

Google seems to be testing or rolling out a new AI chat feature labeled "Ask Stores" within Google Shopping. The AI chat feature lets you "Ask about hard-to-find items, shopping, styling, home finds, trending pieces, brands, selling, and more."

When you click on "Get advice" an AI Chatbot will come up on the right side of the screen. It says, "Chats may be reviewed and used to improve Google AI." I do wonder if this is related to the sales assistant feature but it does seem different.

This was spotted by David Kyle who posted about it on X but I was able to replicate it in one of my browsers. Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Shopping Ask Stores Chat

Here are some still screenshots of it:

Google Shopping Ask Stores Chat

Google Shopping Ask Stores Chat Open

David dug a bit more into this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

