Google seems to be testing or rolling out a new AI chat feature labeled "Ask Stores" within Google Shopping. The AI chat feature lets you "Ask about hard-to-find items, shopping, styling, home finds, trending pieces, brands, selling, and more."

When you click on "Get advice" an AI Chatbot will come up on the right side of the screen. It says, "Chats may be reviewed and used to improve Google AI." I do wonder if this is related to the sales assistant feature but it does seem different.

This was spotted by David Kyle who posted about it on X but I was able to replicate it in one of my browsers. Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are some still screenshots of it:

David dug a bit more into this:

First time seeing this "Ask Stores" above the PLAs in Shopping. Poshmark integrated into Gemini selling straight off their site. Is this AI Max? #ppcchat #googleads pic.twitter.com/4hYdWLhwSV — David Kyle | davidkyle.x (@DavidKyle) September 27, 2025

It will not help with anything but Poshmark listings. Even when I tell it I don't want to shop at Poshmark. Claims to be a "direct collaboration" when I inquired about integration logistics. #ppcchat #googleads pic.twitter.com/nrAqa6bkNK — David Kyle | davidkyle.x (@DavidKyle) September 27, 2025

