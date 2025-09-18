Google "announced" the store widget on its Search Central blog but the weird thing to me is that this store widget is not new, it has been around at least since last year, but is now being re-announced. The feature lets you embed a Google Store rating widget or generic store widget on your website, to drive confidence for your shoppers.

Google wrote:

The new store widget powered by Google brings valuable information directly to a merchant's website, which can turn shopper hesitation into sales. It addresses two fundamental challenges ecommerce retailers face: boosting visibility and establishing legitimacy. The widget helps you attract customers and encourage them to make a purchase. Businesses using the store widget on their websites saw up to 8% higher sales within 90 days compared to similar businesses without it.

So what is new? Well, it use to be the Top Quality Store badge and now there are three widgets:

Top Quality Store widget

Store Rating widget

Store Quality widget

The Google help document was updated from the one from last year to make this clear.

Top Quality Store on Google:

Earning a Top Quality Store unlocks this section, showcasing your dedication to outstanding customer service and a high-quality shopping experience. Here, you'll also find a summary of your store's performance through reviews, alongside critical details about your store's service and policies. Learn more About Top Quality Stores.

Store rating widget:

This version will show if you have store ratings, but are not a Top Quality Store on Google. It displays a summary of your store reviews, and key information about your service and policies.

Store quality by Google:

This shows if you don’t have store ratings, and are not a Top Quality Store on Google. It shows key information about your service and policies.

Here is the old one in action:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is Google's GIF:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.