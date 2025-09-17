A Google Search bug from this morning led to the search results being overwhelmed with just ads. This is obviously a Google Search serving bug where Google had a glitch and was unable to serve the proper amount of organic/free results.

In fact, we've had this issue a number of times before - as recently as a couple of years ago.

But I woke up this morning to a number of complaints about this from all over the world. Note, I was unable to replicate this in New York this morning.

Some believe this bug has to do with the 100 results feature going away but I highly doubt that.

Here are some of those complaints:

@rustybrick @JohnMu : how many Ads is too many?

These Serps are full of Ads pic.twitter.com/o85oXm1Uil — Rankify (@Rankify) September 17, 2025

Looks like a bug — the page is almost completely filled with ads, with only a few organic results showing @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/QCFonmYXqD — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) September 17, 2025

This is a new record: 22 Google Ads on a single SERP:



FYI @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/su6B6UEgKr — SEO Südwest (@SEO_Suedwest) September 17, 2025

Those are just some of the complaints.

It seems this Google Search ads serving bug was from around 1am ET until 6am ET this morning but I was unable to replicate it.

Forum discussion at threads above.