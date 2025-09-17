Google Search Bug Leads To Search Results Overwhelmed With Ads

Sep 17, 2025 - 7:03 am
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Search Pages

A Google Search bug from this morning led to the search results being overwhelmed with just ads. This is obviously a Google Search serving bug where Google had a glitch and was unable to serve the proper amount of organic/free results.

In fact, we've had this issue a number of times before - as recently as a couple of years ago.

But I woke up this morning to a number of complaints about this from all over the world. Note, I was unable to replicate this in New York this morning.

Some believe this bug has to do with the 100 results feature going away but I highly doubt that.

Here are some of those complaints:

Those are just some of the complaints.

It seems this Google Search ads serving bug was from around 1am ET until 6am ET this morning but I was unable to replicate it.

Forum discussion at threads above.

 

