Google is now showing AI Mode shortcuts in the autocomplete search suggestions. As you type the main Google Search box, Google may try to jump you to AI Mode with shortcuts.

We saw Google testing sending searchers to vertical search features in the autocomplete search suggestions before but Google did not have AI Mode as an option.

That is until now.

Here is a screenshot of this from Naveen who posted about it on X:

Google Ai Mode Autocomplete Search Suggestion

I cannot replicate this just yet, so I assume this is a test.

Forum discussion at X.

 

