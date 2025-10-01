New Google Ads Message Assets Requirements

Google Ads Messaging

Google announced new message assets requirements for Google Ads. These new requirements aim "to ensure a good user experience" and go into effect on October 30, 2025.

Google wrote, "On October 30, 2025, we will launch a new Message asset requirements help center to indicate the requirements applicable to message assets."

Google said it will begin enforcing the policy update on October 30, 2025, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks."

Message assets will not serve if they don’t comply with this policy and cannot be properly verified. In case of disapprovals, you can learn more about how to fix a disapproved ad or asset, Google explained.

The new message asset requirements are here and say "Message assets allow users to start a conversation with your business using your preferred messaging platform. Message assets are subject to the standard Google Ads policies and the requirements below."

An unverified message asset: Google said it is "to ensure a good user experience, Google requires that message assets relate to the advertised company." The following is not allowed:

Not supported Message assets that haven’t been verified by Google: Message ID or username not verified by Google.

The following Google Ads policies are particularly relevant to message assets and are often associated with disapprovals.

Unverified phone number:

For message assets that are associated with phone numbers, Google must verify such phone numbers before you can use them in ads and assets. Refer to the Unverified phone number policy for more information and troubleshooting steps for verifying a phone number. For clarity, only one verification is needed for message assets, either under the Unverified phone number policy or under the Unverified message asset requirement above.

Editorial:

The standard requirements for clarity, correct spelling, and use of capitalization and symbols apply to all ads, including the starter message in message assets. Refer to the Editorial policy for more information.

Forum discussion at X.

 

