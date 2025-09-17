Earlier this year, we saw some signs that the Google local Questions and Answers feature seemed to be slowly going away, not just in India but other places. Well, now, Google sent out an email saying it will "be discontinuing the My Business Q&A API."

The email was posted in the Local Search Forum by Dale Jepto. The email says specifically that "On November 3, 2025, we'll be discontinuing the My Business Q&A API." '

But it does add that Google is "in the process of updating the Q&A functionality and user experience." So changes to the Q&A feature seem to be coming?

The email goes on to say:

After the My Business Q&A API is discontinued on November 3, 2025, you will no longer be able to read or post questions and answers using the API. However, you can continue to access and review your existing data and reporting details through the API until it's discontinued.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

