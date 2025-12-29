I am sad to report the passing of Andy Drinkwater, a super-experienced SEO and a friend to the search marketing industry. Andy was a UK-based SEO who loved educating his industry by contributing content and attending local events. He passed away before Christmas.

Andy was doing SEO back in 2000, and during those 25+ years, Andy had been very active within the SEO community. He has shared so much on social media, so much in forums, so much verious SEO communities. If you just Google his name you will find videos, content, podcasts and so much more where he has shared his SEO knowledge.

Andy often attended SEO meetups and events, which he says he loves to do because he gets to talk to people as passionate as himself about the topic.

Andy is a giving and caring person, and those who met him quickly become his friend.

Back in 2018, I wrote one of those pieces on Andy Drinkwater - The Search Community Honors You - where you can learn more about him.

Craig Campbell posted the news on social media, including X, LinkedIn and Facebook - here it is:

Hey guys, with his son's and family's approval, Andy Drinkwater sadly passed away just before Christmas.



It was appropriate to inform his longstanding industry friends about his passing. I'm still shocked at hearing this news.



We spent many nights at SEO conferences together.… pic.twitter.com/3c7PiHcPSI — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbell03) December 29, 2025

Craig wrote:

Hey guys, with his son's and family's approval, Andy Drinkwater sadly passed away just before Christmas. It was appropriate to inform his longstanding industry friends about his passing. I'm still shocked at hearing this news. We spent many nights at SEO conferences together. We even hosted a meetup in Chester, which led us to meet many new friends in the industry, and we had some great laughs on those nights out. What a fun guy to be around and to share knowledge and experience with each other. Today would have been his birthday aswell. RIP Andy, thanks for the memories 😍

Here are some of the public comments:

Jason Duke: My love and condolences to Andy, his family, and all of us that knew him. RIP old boy!

Matthew Booth: What a loss. RIP Andy! What a man you was. So sorry for your loss. Thought are with all the family xxx

Kristine Schachinger: I'm so sorry to hear this.

Julie Joyce: Terrible loss... he was such a good guy. I’m so sorry for his family and friends as he was a top chap.

Arnout Hellemans: Wowsers, what a loss. Remember some amazing chats with an amazing guy. Knowledgeable and a very nice person. Shocked, RIP Phil.

RIP - you will be deeply missed.

Forum discussion at X, LinkedIn and Facebook.