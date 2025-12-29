Microsoft Advertising Adds Custom Columns

Microsoft has added the ability to add custom columns to the Microsoft Advertising user interface and advertising console. But it doesn't offer every metric, including missing the segment by conversion action metric.

This update was spotted by Jawad Zaheer Khan who posted a screenshot of this on X:

Jawad Zaheer Khan wrote, "Microsoft finally has added custom columns to the UI but unfortunately the most important ‘segment by conversion action’ is still missing."

I honestly had no idea if this was new, so I asked Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, who replied on Sunday saying, "We've been making ongoing improvements to the modify columns functionality. Taking the feedback back regarding the upgrades you'd like to see."

Forum discussion at X.