Google Ai Mode Travel Planning Updates

Google AI Mode has had travel planning for some time but according to some in the travel industry, Google recently began rolling out more of these features in the wild. These include dynamic day-by-day trip plans, hotel add-ons, tickets, and dining stitched into a single AI conversation.

Brad Brewer posted under Agentic Hospitality on LinkedIn about this, he added, "is not a far-off experiment. It’s about to launch." He posted more details over here explaining the features that recently rolled out.

The features include more than a planning feature, Brad told me. "It’s the start of a full migration from Search to Canvas. With NotebookLM and Canvas, travelers can now build and share itineraries, moving beyond static searches into collaborative trip planning," he added.

The implications for hospitality are profound. These itineraries won’t just live in Google—they can be shared directly with a brand loyalty app or orchestrated through Agentic Hospitality, where the conversation flows seamlessly into hotel and destination systems. That means experiences can be shaped before arrival—rooms prepared, upgrades offered, activities reserved, and loyalty perks applied.

Here are some screenshots:

