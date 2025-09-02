We finally had a confirmed Google Search update this past month, the August 2025 spam update, which seems pretty intense so far and it is not done rolling out yet. This is in addition to the ongoing heated volatility we saw throughout the past months.

Google rolled out AI Mode to 180 countries and territories. Google also pushed an update to the AI Model model and said Google has been testing ways to encourage clicks for its AI results. This comes after Liz Reid from Google said clicks are stable, calling the other studies flawed but it seems like Google's study may be flawed. At least one study said traditional search is not declining.

Google had a large crawling issue that impacted many but not all sites for a couple of weeks.

Google rolled out the preferred sources feature in the US and UK (make us a preferred site). Plus, Google tested a ton of search features, changes and AI changes.

Those were the higher level changes and check out the August 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

Google Algorithm Updates & Volatility:

