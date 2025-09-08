Google seems to be using the reviews on your Google Business Profile listings to give responses in its AI Overviews. If you search for your favorite doctor reviews, you may see Google cite reviews listed in the reviews section of your Google Business Profile.

This was spotted by Matt Smith who wrote on X, "did you see that Google is now featuring individual Google reviews directly in AIO? Checked a few Doctors and seeing it consistently. For the most part they are just featuring their own reviews. Keyword: Robert adelson md reviews."

I was able to replicate this and here is Matt's screenshot:

As Andy Simpson replied, he said this is "most definitely yes." He shared the reviews from this Doctor's Google Business listing:

I guess your Google reviews are now even more important...

@lilyraynyc @rustybrick did you see that Google is now featuring individual Google reviews directly in AIO? Checked a few Doctors and seeing it consistently. For the most part they are just featuring their own reviews. Keyword: Robert adelson md reviews pic.twitter.com/BpIxKE7Q60 — Matt Smith (@mattsinla) September 4, 2025

Yeah the aio for "reviews" keywords has been around for a while but I've never seen them highlight individual reviews as sources. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) September 5, 2025

