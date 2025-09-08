Google AI Overviews Citing Individual Reviews

Sep 8, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Clipboard Man Review Doc Office

Google seems to be using the reviews on your Google Business Profile listings to give responses in its AI Overviews. If you search for your favorite doctor reviews, you may see Google cite reviews listed in the reviews section of your Google Business Profile.

This was spotted by Matt Smith who wrote on X, "did you see that Google is now featuring individual Google reviews directly in AIO? Checked a few Doctors and seeing it consistently. For the most part they are just featuring their own reviews. Keyword: Robert adelson md reviews."

I was able to replicate this and here is Matt's screenshot:

Google Ai Overviews Citing Reviews

As Andy Simpson replied, he said this is "most definitely yes." He shared the reviews from this Doctor's Google Business listing:

Google Reviews Example

I guess your Google reviews are now even more important...

Forum discussion at X.

 

