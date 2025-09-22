Google AI Mode Product Listings Tests AI-Generated Product Summaries

Google is testing AI-generated product summaries in the AI Mode results, after you click on a specific product. I was able to generate this in one out of every four browser attempts, and here is how it works.

When you search for a product related query in AI Mode, then scroll to the products and click on one, it will open a panel on the right hand side. In the test version of this panel, you will see Google start to dynamically generated an AI summary of that product and then it will load.

I spotted this via SERP Alert on X, but here are my own screenshots.

After you click on a product in AI Mode, you see this generating animation on the right:

Google Ai Mode Ai Generated Product Summary Generating

After it generates, it loads the AI-summary:

Google Ai Mode Ai Generated Product Summary Generated

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Mode Ai Generated Product Summary Generating

Here is Brodie's video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

