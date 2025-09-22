Google is testing AI-generated product summaries in the AI Mode results, after you click on a specific product. I was able to generate this in one out of every four browser attempts, and here is how it works.

When you search for a product related query in AI Mode, then scroll to the products and click on one, it will open a panel on the right hand side. In the test version of this panel, you will see Google start to dynamically generated an AI summary of that product and then it will load.

I spotted this via SERP Alert on X, but here are my own screenshots.

After you click on a product in AI Mode, you see this generating animation on the right:

After it generates, it loads the AI-summary:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is Brodie's video:

Google is now testing out AI-generated product summaries within free listing results in AI Mode.



The format for the summary includes pros and cons, along with other relevant descriptors at the top of the listing.



Details: https://t.co/B9aOS5Paha



--



📧 Stay on top of… pic.twitter.com/l5kltyHn09 — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) September 21, 2025

Forum discussion at X.