Google's John Mueller Quotes Some SEO Content - Digital Mulch

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Mulch

Google's John Mueller posted one of his one-liners, where he called some forms of SEO content as "digital mulch." He wrote, "And let’s be honest—most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it’s living on borrowed time."

John actually quoted what the article said - it was not his own quote.

This came when John posted about a link to an article named Blogging Is Dead. Long Live the Blog. John wrote:

Write like blogging is alive.

"You know the formula. Post length: 1,500+ words. Three internal links. Strategic subheaders. Bonus infographic. (...) And let’s be honest—most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it’s living on borrowed time."

I personally find it a funny line - "digital mulch." And yes, I do enjoy some of John's one-liners.

Write like blogging is alive.

"You know the formula. Post length: 1,500+ words. Three internal links. Strategic subheaders. Bonus infographic. (...) And let’s be honest—most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it’s living on borrowed time."

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) December 19, 2025 at 3:47 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google December 2025 Core Update Has Finished Rolling Out

Dec 29, 2025 - 2:10 pm
Search News

The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Andy Drinkwater - Experience & Friendly SEO

Dec 29, 2025 - 12:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2025

Dec 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Quotes Some SEO Content - Digital Mulch

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Adds Custom Columns For Advanced Reporting

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Tests Speaker Play Button In US

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertising Adds Custom Columns For Advanced Reporting
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.