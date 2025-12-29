Google's John Mueller posted one of his one-liners, where he called some forms of SEO content as "digital mulch." He wrote, "And let’s be honest—most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it’s living on borrowed time."

John actually quoted what the article said - it was not his own quote.

This came when John posted about a link to an article named Blogging Is Dead. Long Live the Blog. John wrote:

Write like blogging is alive. "You know the formula. Post length: 1,500+ words. Three internal links. Strategic subheaders. Bonus infographic. (...) And let’s be honest—most of that SEO content is just digital mulch. (...) If your blog exists solely to rank, it’s living on borrowed time."

I personally find it a funny line - "digital mulch." And yes, I do enjoy some of John's one-liners.

December 19, 2025

