Sep 29, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
On Friday, I reported on some folks gaining access to agentic features in AI Mode. Well, Robby Stein from Google announced later that day that anyone in the US can now opt into Agentic capabilities in AI Mode.

Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search, wrote on X:

Excited to be expanding access for this. Agentic capabilities in AI Mode for finding restaurant reservations are now available to all users opted into Labs in the U.S. Try it for yourself today.

You can try it over here labs.google.com/search/experiment/43.

AI Mode in Search now has agentic capabilities to help with your everyday local needs. We’re starting with restaurant reservations, and expanding soon to local service appointments and event tickets. For example, you can now ask "find me a dinner reservation for 3 people this Friday after 6pm around Logan square. craving ramen or bibimbap." AI Mode will search across multiple reservation platforms and websites to find real-time availability for restaurants that meet your specific needs — like the right location, cuisines, or group size. And then present you with a curated list of restaurants with available reservation slots to choose from. AI Mode does the legwork and links you directly to the booking page, so you can easily take the last step and finalize your reservation.

Available in the US, in English, to users 18+ in Search Labs.

Google Ai Mode Agentic Capabilities Labs

Forum discussion at X.

 

