What an absolutely wild month in Google Land - between the Google Search API leak, the intense ranking volatility in May, and AI Overviews launching and all the hoopla around that. Let's not forget the ongoing core update, the site reputation abuse, the Google Search Console bugs and so much more.

Let's not forget all the other search features announced at I/O, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai commenting on search quality and Google killing them web. Plus, we have that new Web filter but also testing special treatment for Reddit again. If that wasn't enough, we had a Google News outage this past week.

It has been probably the most historic month in our little SEO world and boy has the wider news world picked up on what we do.

Normally I'd have more commentary but there is just so much and I summed up the bigger items above.

Here is the May Google webmaster report if you missed it.

Here are those top headlines for the past month:

Google Search API Leak:

Google Algorithm Updates: Google AI Overviews: Google Search: Google SEO: Google Search Console: Google Local/Maps: Google User Interface:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

