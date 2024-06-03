What an absolutely wild month in Google Land - between the Google Search API leak, the intense ranking volatility in May, and AI Overviews launching and all the hoopla around that. Let's not forget the ongoing core update, the site reputation abuse, the Google Search Console bugs and so much more.
Let's not forget all the other search features announced at I/O, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai commenting on search quality and Google killing them web. Plus, we have that new Web filter but also testing special treatment for Reddit again. If that wasn't enough, we had a Google News outage this past week.
It has been probably the most historic month in our little SEO world and boy has the wider news world picked up on what we do.
Normally I'd have more commentary but there is just so much and I summed up the bigger items above.
Here is the May Google webmaster report if you missed it.
Here are those top headlines for the past month:
Google Search API Leak:
- June 1st Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility
- Memorial Day Google Search Ranking Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spike Around May 22
- Continued Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility Through May 16th
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 9th
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 3rd
- Google Lowers Search Rankings Of Deepfake Porn Sites
- Google AI Overviews Launch In US Search Results
- Google AI Overviews Are Here To Stay With Improvements - The Ray AIO Update
- SEOing Into Google's AI Overviews
- Directory Of Embarrassing Google AI Overviews
- Remove Your Content From Google's AI Overviews
- In Face Of AI Overview Backlash, Google Updates Docs With How To Show Web Only Results & How To Give Feedback
- Many Searchers Want To Turn Off Google AI Overviews
- Two Conflicting Google AI Overview CTR Studies
- Google SGE AI Answers Now Cost 80% Less To Generate
- Google SGE Says Drink Urine To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly
- Google Renames AI Answer Back To AI Overview
- Google Ads In AI Overviews, AI Shopping Ads, Brand Profile Ads & More AI Ad Tools
- New Google AI Search Features Coming Soon - From Google I/O
- Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, Responds To Google Search Quality Issues
- Google's Sundar Pichai On AI Overviews Killing Web, Smaller Publishers & Search Console Data
- Google Web Filter Goes Live To Show Just Text Links
- Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page (Hidden Under Tools)
- Two New Googlebots: GoogleOther-Image & GoogleOther-Video
- Google News Tab, Discover & Google News Not Returning Results
- Google Discover Feed Not Loading For Some Searchers
- Google Search Working To Surface Site When Site Name Is Referenced In Query
- Google Search Can Now Index Electronic Publication (EPUB)
- Google Robots.txt Parser Updated In GitHub
- Google May Show How Many Shoppers Purchased On Your E-Commerce Site
- Google Began Enforcing The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Last Night
- Google: The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Enforcement Not Yet Algorithmic
- Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties
- Google Report Spam Tool Adds Site Reputation & Expired Domains Abuse
- PSA: Site Reputation Abuse Policy Also Applies To Google Discover
- Google Search Confirms Deindexing Vast Amounts Of URLs In February 2024
- Google's Buckle Up Comment On Search 6 Months Later
- Google Locks Down Complaints Of Image Thumbnails Not Showing In Search
- Google: We Read Your Feedback On Search Quality & Changes May Come
- Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow
- Google: Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update Could See Improvements With Next Core Update If...
- Google Working On Surfacing More Content That Comes From The Heart
- Google's John Mueller On Recovering From Core Updates - Maybe You Had A Good Run...
- Google's John Mueller Blasts The Concept Of Toxic Links, Again
- Google & Bing Say Upgrade To WordPress 6.5 To Gain Lastmod Sitemap Support
- Google Again On Difference Between Algorithm Updates & Data Refreshes
- Google: Video Pages Need To Be Super-Obvious Video Play Pages
- Google Recrawls URLs At Different Rates: Multiple Times Per Day To Every Few Months
- Only 10% Of SEOs Trust Google (Same As 10 Years Ago)
- Huge Decline In Links Reported In Google Search Console Links Report
- Some Reporting Fewer Links Reported In Google Search Console
- Unusual Surge In Google Search Console Product Snippets Search Performance
- Google Automated Action Viewer In Search Console Might Happen?
- Is Service Areas A New Google Local Ranking Factor?
- Google: Proximity Not A Relevancy Factor For Local Service Ads
- Google Business Profile Call History & Chat Going Away
- Google Business Profiles Shows Product Rejection Details
- Google Local Business Profile Reviews Listings Updated
- Google Tests Special Reddit Search Result Snippet Interface?
- Google Rolling Out More Graphical & Richer Search Results
- Google Mobile Tests Large Blue Visit Button On Search Results
- Google Tests People Also Ask Open By Default
- Google Shopping Ideas Search Carousel
- Google People Also Ask Tests Shaded Boxed Interface
- Google Tests Thin Top Deals Search Bar
- Google Adds Visuals To About Source Knowledge Panels
- Google Search Tests Custom Filters & Templates
