Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There was a lot of Google Search ranking volatility over the weekend again, nothing confirmed from Google... I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for June - wow was it a crazy month. Google values the feedback and does not get upset over it, they say. I posted a small case study on how to get into the Google AI Overviews. Google may be renaming Google Discover to Google Home. Google said its spam reports do not lead to individual action.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
June 1st Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility
Google has been super volatile over the past several weeks and now I am seeing even more volatility touch down on the first day of June, this past Saturday. It actually was a pretty heated weekend, with many of the tools showing extreme volatility and the chatter within the SEO community was unusually high for a weekend.
-
June 2024 Google Webmaster Report
What an absolutely wild month in Google Land - between the Google Search API leak, the intense ranking volatility in May, and AI Overviews launching and all the hoopla around that. Let's not forget the ongoing core update, the site reputation abuse, the Search Console bugs and so much more.
-
SEOing Into Google's AI Overviews
A bunch of SEOs are now experimenting with how they can show up in the Google AI Overviews, not just remove themselves from AI Overviews. Cyrus Shepard posted a "mini case study" on X, showing how he was able to work his site into the AI Overviews.
-
PSA: Google Doesn't Take Direct Action Over Violations Submitted Via Spam Reports
As a reminder, Google has reiterated that when Google receives a search spam report, it does not take direct action against the violation or violating site. Instead, Google uses that feedback to its spam detection systems that hopefully will take action algorithmically in the future against the violation.
-
Google: We're Not Upset With Those Who Share Constructive Feedback Of Our Search Results
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on X, "you or anyone who shares constructive feedback about our results should not feel like we'd be upset with them." He went on to explain that "complaints and feedback are opportunities."
-
Google App To Rename Discover To Home & Browse?
Google seems to be testing renaming Google Discover to maybe Google Home or maybe Google Browse. I mean, it is not shocking Google would renamed Discover to something else. Discover was previously named the Google feed and I think before that it was Google Now.
-
Statue Of Liberty Balloon Sculpture At Google NYC
Here is a photo from the Google office in New York City where they had this balloon sculpture of the Statue of Liberty. I found this on Instagram where the person who posted it wrote "Welcoming staff to the NYC office requires an appropriate balloon sculpture."
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'm seeing a surge in Google linking to wrong social profiles in panels. In the screenshots below the socials that I highlighted (blue pointer) are not their real accounts and it seems like these are managed by someone else. Arou, Gagan Ghotra on X
- I made a website for the Google leaks which includes search functions, AI overviews (just for @lilyraynyc) and a terrible design. I hope fellow SEOs find it as useful as I have. Again, thanks to @iPullRank for his fantastic work on this d, Matt on X
- Interested in the Google data leak? Of course you are. This is pretty cool. Search and filter the data based on several criteria. Just started testing it out but could be helpful for those wanting to dig in further -> The Google Sea, Glenn Gabe on X
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - June 2024, WebmasterWorld
- Google moved the “Recent match” section above — now displayed as a card in a football player’s knowledge panel. Live stats available as well., Radu Oncescu on X
- Google trying to fix its search engine by adding inaccurate AI answers, Brave on X
- I think Perplexity is on it's way to pull-off the biggest Programmatic SEO play based on AI written content. I'll be watching this very closely. Here is one example:, Mihir Naik on X
- Is Google Enabling Negative SEO Attacks?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Brave launches Search Ads
- LinkedIn shrinks link previews for organic posts
- Google to honor new privacy laws and user opt-outs
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google restores News and Discover after widespread disruption
- Lead gen vs. ecommerce: How to tailor your PPC strategies for success
- 4 key SEO lessons to avoid site launch disasters
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 For Car Dealers, CBT News
Industry & Business
- Data centers bring environmental concerns, like excess water use, to Chile, Rest of World
- How Google's War on Small Business Led to a PR Crisis, Newsmax
- 6 Tips for Agencies Managing Remote Teams, Sitebulb
Links & Content Marketing
- Understanding Content & Audience Relevance in the HCU Age, Level343
- HubSpot’s Content Hub: How does it impact marketing’s future?, MarTech
- Why AI-Generated Text Needs Human Copyediting, MarketingProfs
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps Was the Best Navigation App, Waze Was the Worst (by Far), New Data Shows, AutoEvolution
- Google Block on Reviews Draws Israeli, Palestinian Business Ire, Bloomberg
- It's 2024, and This Essential Google Maps Feature Is Still Missing, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant continues to crumble in the 'Gemini era', 9to5Google
- iOS 18 (and AI) will give Siri much more control over your apps, The Verge
- Is Pixie anything but the ‘new Google Assistant’ done right? , 9to5Google
- Will Siri Become More Like ChatGPT? All Eyes on Apple's WWDC, CNET
SEO
- AI Overviews by Google and how Yoast SEO helps you prepare, Yoast
- AI Overviews: What Are They & How Do They Affect SEO?, Semrush
- Guaranteed SEO Services: Here’s the Only SEO Guarantee That’s Not a Scam, Ahrefs
- How to track your AI Overviews Inclusions and Traffic Impact [Paid & Free Methods], Aleyda Solis
- Leveraging Google's Content Warehouse API for Structured Annotation, Semantic Analysis and Feature Tagging, MarketMuse
- What the Google Search data leak means for SEO, DAC
- What we learned from the huge Google Search leak, The Verge
- 4 Insights From the Google Leak — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Google's AI Overview: In-Depth Guide into How it Works, Rich Sanger SEO
- How one change to Google search blew up one independent publisher, Platformer
- Marketplace SEO: A beginner’s guide, Blue Array SEO
- Rand Fishkin interview on the importance and learnings from the Google Search Leak, YouTube NearMedia
- SEO in the newsroom: Tips from the SEO for News meetup, Wix SEO Hub
- The Real Impact of AI Overviews, SEO for Google News
- NEW: Search Modifiers in SparkToro V2 Make It Easy to Analyze Your Audience's Search Intent, SparkToro
PPC
- Google Click Tracker Certification Program Update (May 2024), Google Advertising Policies Help
- How to get started with Google Performance Max, Hallam
- How to Make the Most of Your Influencer Ads, PPC Hero
- 5 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Your Google Ads Account, Hopskip Media
Search Features
- Google Search adds air quality to Weather card, 9to5Google
- Google's AI Overviews Will Always Be Broken. That's How AI Works, Wired
- Google’s A.I. Search Leaves Publishers Scrambling, New York Times
- Why Google’s AI Overviews gets things wrong, MIT Technology Review
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.