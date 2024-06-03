Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was a lot of Google Search ranking volatility over the weekend again, nothing confirmed from Google... I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for June - wow was it a crazy month. Google values the feedback and does not get upset over it, they say. I posted a small case study on how to get into the Google AI Overviews. Google may be renaming Google Discover to Google Home. Google said its spam reports do not lead to individual action.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • June 1st Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility
    Google has been super volatile over the past several weeks and now I am seeing even more volatility touch down on the first day of June, this past Saturday. It actually was a pretty heated weekend, with many of the tools showing extreme volatility and the chatter within the SEO community was unusually high for a weekend.
  • June 2024 Google Webmaster Report
    What an absolutely wild month in Google Land - between the Google Search API leak, the intense ranking volatility in May, and AI Overviews launching and all the hoopla around that. Let's not forget the ongoing core update, the site reputation abuse, the Search Console bugs and so much more.
  • SEOing Into Google's AI Overviews
    A bunch of SEOs are now experimenting with how they can show up in the Google AI Overviews, not just remove themselves from AI Overviews. Cyrus Shepard posted a "mini case study" on X, showing how he was able to work his site into the AI Overviews.
  • PSA: Google Doesn't Take Direct Action Over Violations Submitted Via Spam Reports
    As a reminder, Google has reiterated that when Google receives a search spam report, it does not take direct action against the violation or violating site. Instead, Google uses that feedback to its spam detection systems that hopefully will take action algorithmically in the future against the violation.
  • Google: We're Not Upset With Those Who Share Constructive Feedback Of Our Search Results
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on X, "you or anyone who shares constructive feedback about our results should not feel like we'd be upset with them." He went on to explain that "complaints and feedback are opportunities."
  • Google App To Rename Discover To Home & Browse?
    Google seems to be testing renaming Google Discover to maybe Google Home or maybe Google Browse. I mean, it is not shocking Google would renamed Discover to something else. Discover was previously named the Google feed and I think before that it was Google Now.
  • Statue Of Liberty Balloon Sculpture At Google NYC
    Here is a photo from the Google office in New York City where they had this balloon sculpture of the Statue of Liberty. I found this on Instagram where the person who posted it wrote "Welcoming staff to the NYC office requires an appropriate balloon sculpture."

