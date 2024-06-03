Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was a lot of Google Search ranking volatility over the weekend again, nothing confirmed from Google... I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for June - wow was it a crazy month. Google values the feedback and does not get upset over it, they say. I posted a small case study on how to get into the Google AI Overviews. Google may be renaming Google Discover to Google Home. Google said its spam reports do not lead to individual action.

