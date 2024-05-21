Just a PSA - the newish Google site reputation abuse policy not only applies to Google Search but also applies to Google Discover. Google updated the Discover content policies a while back to add a line that reads, "Publishers should be aware of the new site reputation abuse policy that becomes effective as of May 5, 2024."

While "be aware of" isn't strong language, this is 100% a policy that not only applies to Google Search but also to Google Discover.

Gagan Ghotra spotted the document change and posted on X, "Google Discover Content Policies now mentions site reputation abuse policy."

Google Discover Content Policies now mentions site reputation abuse policy?https://t.co/YofFZnURq0



Hopefully I'll be seeing less of "Best this" "List of" kind of content from big publishers in my Discover feed. pic.twitter.com/9PvJ8h7ZMx — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 14, 2024

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, replied to my clarification, saying, "Yes. It’s a spam policy for all of Google Search, of which Discover is part of."

Yes. It’s a spam policy for all of Google Search, of which Discover is part of. pic.twitter.com/gljHr6cjKf — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 14, 2024

So hopefully you won't be seeing a lot of rented out content on reputatable sites hit your Google Discover feed...

Forum discussion at X.