Earlier this week, we reported on some declines in the number of links reported in the Google Search Console links report. Well, it got a lot worse this morning, and now everyone is seeing huge declines in the link report.

I am glad I captured a screenshot of my link count that day because today it is a lot less. In fact, it is about 40% links being reported from just a few days ago. I went from 287,000 links to 177,000 links.

Here is what I see now:

Here is what I saw on May 27, 2024:

Here are some of the complaints online:

Is there a bug in Search Console link report? 👀

Many websites are seeing a huge drop in backlinks.

And some zero also✌️@rustybrick @JohnMu #SEO @googlesearchc pic.twitter.com/lM8WB9tsKh — Abhishek Ghoniya (@abhiicheck) May 30, 2024

90% of our backlinks are gone today on multiple websites. Another issue? — Goddess Dilek (@Evilworld1234) May 30, 2024

There are also complaints in the comments area here and in the forums.

Google has historically shown fewer and fewer links over the years.

Here is a screenshot from June 2023 showing 215,000 links:

Here is a screenshot from July 2022 showing 550,000 links:

October 2019 at 1.2 million links:

August 2018 at 2.5 million links:

Did you notice a drop in links in this report? If so, how bad?

Does it even matter anyway? :)

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Google Webmaster Help Forums.

Update: Daniel Waisberg from Google said the team is looking into it: