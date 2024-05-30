Huge Decline In Links Reported In Google Search Console Links Report

Broken Google Links

Earlier this week, we reported on some declines in the number of links reported in the Google Search Console links report. Well, it got a lot worse this morning, and now everyone is seeing huge declines in the link report.

I am glad I captured a screenshot of my link count that day because today it is a lot less. In fact, it is about 40% links being reported from just a few days ago. I went from 287,000 links to 177,000 links.

Here is what I see now:

Google Link Report May 30 2024

Here is what I saw on May 27, 2024:

Google Search Console Links

Here are some of the complaints online:

There are also complaints in the comments area here and in the forums.

Google has historically shown fewer and fewer links over the years.

Here is a screenshot from June 2023 showing 215,000 links:

Google Links Report 2023

Here is a screenshot from July 2022 showing 550,000 links:

click for full size

October 2019 at 1.2 million links:

Gsc Link Count Drop

August 2018 at 2.5 million links:

click for full size

Did you notice a drop in links in this report? If so, how bad?

Does it even matter anyway? :)

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Google Webmaster Help Forums.

Update: Daniel Waisberg from Google said the team is looking into it:

 

