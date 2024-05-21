Google Adds Visuals To About Source Knowledge Panels

May 21, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman At Computer Google Logo

December 2022, Google began showing "About this" site under some search result snippets, when the intent of the query was to learn more about that brand. It was a pretty sparse textual box that has more details about the source. Now, Google is testing showing this information in a more graphical user interface.

Brodie Clark posted some screenshots on X showing this new interface:

Google More About Source Graphical

Here is what the old version kind of looked like:

click for full size

This looks more like the graphical knowledge panels that Google has had for many years now.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2024

May 21, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

PSA: Site Reputation Abuse Policy Also Applies To Google Discover

May 21, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google's Sundar Pichai On AI Overviews Killing Web, Smaller Publishers & Search Console Data

May 21, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Adds Visuals To About Source Knowledge Panels

May 21, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Colors Do Not Indicate Confidence Of Response

May 21, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Rolling Out More Graphical & Richer Search Results

May 21, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Colors Do Not Indicate Confidence Of Response
Next Story: Google's Sundar Pichai On AI Overviews Killing Web, Smaller Publishers & Search Console Data

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.