December 2022, Google began showing "About this" site under some search result snippets, when the intent of the query was to learn more about that brand. It was a pretty sparse textual box that has more details about the source. Now, Google is testing showing this information in a more graphical user interface.

Brodie Clark posted some screenshots on X showing this new interface:

Here is what the old version kind of looked like:

This looks more like the graphical knowledge panels that Google has had for many years now.

Forum discussion at X.