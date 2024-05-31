Google Tests People Also Ask Open By Default

May 31, 2024
Google File Cabinets

Google is testing showing the first people also ask link, as opened by default. So you don't need to click on it to reveal the snippet within the first people also ask option. I guess this might increase "queries" for Google. :)

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this screenshot of it on X. He wrote, "There's been an ongoing test with featured snippets that's worth documenting. The featured snippet shows as normal, but the first PAA result is opened by default. Feels like quite a messy SERP layout with it shown like this but has been showing quite a bit on desktop/mobile."

Google Ppa Open Default

Google is always testing, but I am not sure I like this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

