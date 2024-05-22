Unusual Surge In Google Search Console Product Snippets Search Performance

Google Search Console may have another data bug, maybe, this time with product snippets. If you look at your Search Performance report, then filter by search appearance for product snippets, you will likely see a surge in impressions and clicks over the past few days.

I spot-checked about a dozen Search Console properties, and they all had exactly the same pattern. I'll share a few charts below to show you.

I found this via Connor Bonam who notified me of this on Threads and his theory is that there is a bug where Google is showing AI Overview data in place of product snippets data in this search appearance filter. I don't think that is right, I think it is some sort of other bug unrelated to AI Overviews.

That being said - it must be some sort of bug - right?

Here are a few charts showing the spike:

Google Search Console Product Snippets Performance Spike 3

Google Search Console Product Snippets Performance Spike 2

Google Search Console Product Snippets Performance Spike

Have you seen this issue? I assume Google will confirm this as a bug or a change in data - either one - at some point in the near future.

Forum discussion at Threads.

 

